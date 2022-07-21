Russia lost another hundred of its soldiers and 4 tanks in the war with Ukraine over the past day

As of July 21, Russia lost approximately 38 850 servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 1704 tanks;
- 3 912 combat armored vehicles;
- 859 artillery systems;
- 251 rocket salvo fire system;
- 113 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 221 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 2 781 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 710 operational-tactical level drones;
- 71 units of special equipment;
- 167 cruise missiles.