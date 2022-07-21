In Slovakia, villagers refuse to rename a street named after a local fascist

In Slovakia, residents of the village of Varin refused to comply with the request of the prosecutorʼs office and rename a street named after Josef Tiso. He was the head of the First Slovak Republic, which existed in 1939-1945 and was a satellite of Nazi Germany.

The BBC writes about it.

During the vote in the local council, only one person supported the renaming, all others were against. Now this issue will be referred to the court, and the local council wants to submit it to a referendum among the villagers.

There is Tisova Street in the village of Varin. The day before, activists tore down a sign protesting the naming of a street after Tisot. Earlier, the prosecutorʼs office even filed a case against local council officials for refusing to rename the street, but these charges were later dropped.

Tiso led the fascist Slovak state, dependent on Nazi Germany, from 1939 to 1945. He was arrested in 1945 and hanged by the Czechoslovak authorities as a war criminal in 1947. Right-wing extremists and some Catholic clergy venerate him as a hero. According to Tiso, about 70 000 of the 90 000 Jews who lived on the territory of Slovakia, including all 25 Jewish families of Varin, were deported and killed during the Holocaust.