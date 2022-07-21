Russian shelling killed four people in the Kharkiv region over the past day

On the night of July 21, the Russian occupiers attacked the civilian population of Chuhuyiv district. The shelling destroyed the utility company. People were not affected.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv oblast administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

During the day, the Russians conducted a massive shelling of populated areas of Chuhuyiv, Bohoduhiv, Izyum districts and Kharkiv. Shells damaged residential buildings, farm buildings, and fires broke out.

During the past day, four civilians were killed in Kharkiv oblast due to Russian shelling. Three are in Kharkiv, including a 13-year-old boy. A 72-year-old man died in Bohoduhiv district.

11 people were injured. Three people were injured in Kharkiv, among them a 15-year-old girl. Five people were wounded in Chuhuyiv district, two people were injured in Bohodukhivsk district, and one person was injured in Izyum disctrict.

According to Syniehubov, the Russian occupiers are deliberately shelling fields with ripe wheat and destroying the crop. During the day, fields were burning in the Chuhuyiv and Bohoduhiv districts. In the Zolochiv community, 2 fields on an area of 60 hectares caught fire at once from enemy shelling. Rescuers and farmers prevented the fire from spreading to another 66 hectares. In total, the Russians have already destroyed more than 130 hectares of grain crops in the Kharkiv oblast.