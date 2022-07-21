Morning briefing of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault of the Vuhleghirsk TPP, fighting continues in Novoluhansk district

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of July 21. The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Siversk direction, the Russians conduct aerial reconnaissance with drones in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

In the Kharkiv direction , the Russian army shelled Mospanov, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki, Bazaliivka, Pechenihy, Tsirkuny, Pitomnyk, Dementiivka, Korobochkina and Prudyanka with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Slovyansk direction , Russian troops fired near Dibrovny, Krasnopill, Chepil, Adamivka and Hrushuvaha.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy shelled Kramatorsk, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka and Spirne from artillery. The Russians are storming near Ivano-Daryivka, the fighting continues.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to create conditions for an attack on Bakhmut and capture of the Vuhleghirskaya TPP. Russian troops shelled Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Nova Kamyanka, Bakhmut, Vershina, Novoluhanske, Zaytseve, Toretsk and other settlements, airstrikes were carried out on the villages of Vershina and Bilohorivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assault on the Vuglehirsk TPP and forced the occupiers to withdraw. Fighting continues in the Novoluhansk district. In some directions, the enemy used subversive and reconnaissance groups.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russian army is systematically shelling Vesele, Umanske, Kurakhov, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Zolota Niva, Novopil, Novomayorske, Poltavka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and other settlements. The Russians fired from aircraft near Krasnohorivka and Solodke.

In the South Buh direction, the Russians are trying to hold their positions and are conducting reconnaissance with drones. They systematically shelled civilian objects on the contact line in Apostolovo, Mykolaivka, Lepetis, Krasnaya Dolyna, Murakhivka, Blahodatne, Prybuzke and Lymany from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the army of the Russian Federation, there is a tendency to release a significant part of the military who served under short-term contracts. Most occupiers also refuse to extend long-term contracts that have expired.