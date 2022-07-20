Cheetahs will reappear in India for the first time in 70 years

Cheetahs will appear in India for the first time in 70 years — eight animals will be brought from Namibia, home to one of the worldʼs largest populations of wild cats.

This is reported by the BBC.

The animalsʼ comeback comes seven decades after cheetahs were officially declared extinct in India in 1952. The government has been working on the transportation of animals for the past two years. The first arrivals will settle in Kuno-Palpur National Park — it has a favorable area for cheetahs. The time of the move will be related to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the countryʼs independence.