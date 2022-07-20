Poland has simplified the procedure for obtaining a Pole Card for Ukrainians

Poland has simplified the procedure for Ukrainians to obtain a Poleʼs Card — now it can be obtained on the territory of the Polish state.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"According to the update, Ukrainians can submit documents for obtaining or extending the validity period of the Poleʼs Card on the territory of Poland. Previously, citizens of Ukraine had to apply to the Polish consulate in Ukraine," the message reads.

The new rules come into effect on July 29.