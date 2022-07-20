The Parliament of Estonia allowed to deprive the passports of naturalized citizens who are fighting in Ukraine on the side of Russia

On July 19, the Parliament of Estonia (Rijgikogu) adopted amendments to the legislation that give the government the right to revoke citizenship at its own discretion from people who have obtained it through naturalization.

This is reported by The Baltic Times.

52 members of the Riigikogu voted for the adoption of the law, 17 were against.

From now on, a person can be deprived of citizenship if he/she joined the state or military service or joined the military organization of a foreign state. This will be done if this service involves a threat to public order or national security.

A person can also lose citizenship if he/she has been convicted of crimes against humanity or crimes of aggression.

According to the amendments, people who will go to fight in Ukraine on the side of Russia can be deprived of Estonian citizenship. But those who defend the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian defense forces will not be deprived of their citizenship because such service does not threaten the security of Estonia.

However, the state does not recommend that Estonian citizens go to fight for any foreign country, as it cannot ensure the protection of its citizens in military conflict zones.