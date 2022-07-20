The Ministry of Health has allowed a second booster dose of the COVID vaccine for people over 60 and chronically ill

In Ukraine, introducing the second booster dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease was allowed for all people aged 60 and over, as well as people aged 18-59 with diseases that increase the risk of a severe course of COVID-19.

This is reported by the Ministry of Health.

For the second booster dose, it is recommended to use the mRNA vaccine (currently, in Ukraine, it is Comirnaty/Pfizer) with an interval of at least 4 months after the first booster dose. Who is advised to get this vaccination:

people over 60 years old;

to people who live in care facilities for the elderly;

people with disabilities;

people with immunosuppression;

people aged 18-59 with medical conditions that increase the risk of a severe course of COVID-19;

people aged 18-59 with multiple chronic diseases that increase the risk of a severe course of COVID-19.

Studies have shown that an additional dose of mRNA vaccine improves protection against the disease in people over 60 years of age and those who are immunocompromised.

But previous studies show that young people without chronic diseases benefit from the second booster dose minimally. Therefore, healthy people under the age of 60, pregnant women without comorbidities that increase the risk of a severe course of COVID-19, and medical workers are currently not recommended to receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.