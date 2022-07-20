The EU presented the plan “Saving gas for a safe winter.” It provides a number of measures to reduce the use of Russian gas

The European Commission officially presented the "Saving gas for a safe winter" plan. It foresees a number of measures within the EU to get through the winter without problems with energy resources and to reduce the use of Russian gas.
The press service of the European Commission writes about it.
One of the main measures is to reduce gas use by 15% across Europe by spring 2023. All EU countries must develop national plans to reduce and save gas. At the same time, the European Commission promises to actively search for alternative suppliers of energy resources.
The EU also actively calls for replacing gas with other types of fuel where possible. Priority should be given to renewable energy sources, but coal, oil or nuclear power plants can also be used temporarily.
"Another important element of energy saving is the reduction of heating and cooling costs. The Commission calls on all Member States to launch public awareness campaigns to promote large-scale reductions in heating and cooling," the EU informed.
- Since June 16, “Gazprom” has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. On July 17, she was handed over to Germany for return to Russia. From July 11 to 21, gas supplies through this pipeline were completely stopped.
- It is possible that Russia may resort to blackmail in order to obtain the lifting of sanctions and not restore gas supplies. Nord Stream 1 is the main route for the supply of Russian gas to Europe after the start of the war in Ukraine.