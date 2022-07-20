The EU presented the plan “Saving gas for a safe winter.” It provides a number of measures to reduce the use of Russian gas

The European Commission officially presented the "Saving gas for a safe winter" plan. It foresees a number of measures within the EU to get through the winter without problems with energy resources and to reduce the use of Russian gas.

The press service of the European Commission writes about it.

One of the main measures is to reduce gas use by 15% across Europe by spring 2023. All EU countries must develop national plans to reduce and save gas. At the same time, the European Commission promises to actively search for alternative suppliers of energy resources.

The EU also actively calls for replacing gas with other types of fuel where possible. Priority should be given to renewable energy sources, but coal, oil or nuclear power plants can also be used temporarily.

"Another important element of energy saving is the reduction of heating and cooling costs. The Commission calls on all Member States to launch public awareness campaigns to promote large-scale reductions in heating and cooling," the EU informed.