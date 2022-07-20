The Ministry of Defense urged Ukrainians not to name the types of weapons used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to hit targets

The Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Malyar, and commander of the Operational Command "South", Andriy Kovalchuk, urged Ukrainians not to name the types of weapons with which the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit targets before the General Staff does so.

Malyar wrote about this on her Facebook.

"During the war, for civilians, there is a main rule of information - the military are the first to talk about military operations, their progress, consequences, and results. That information, which seems not very valuable or obvious to civilians, is actually used by the enemy," the deputy minister of defense highlighted.

As an example, Malyar asked not to name the types of weapons used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to hit targets.

"We can discuss it if the General Staff has informed about it," she reminded about this and added that it should not be said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit civilian targets of the enemy either.