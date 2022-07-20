”Some people who were on the TV all the time since February 24, have now disappeared” — NSDC head Oleksiy Danilov announced “big news” about counterintelligence work

Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced the emergence of "big news" about the work of Ukrainian counterintelligence. He advised to look closely at the disappearance of certain people who "were on the TV all the time" until February 24.

He told about this in an interview with "Hromadske radio".

"I can say a big thank you to our counterintelligence, which worked brilliantly in the preparation of this special period, which began in February. A lot of people were brought in who were supposed to be active after February 24, but many of them ended up in completely different cities than where they were supposed to be. I am not talking about the detention of Putinʼs crony, Viktor Medvedchuk, by our counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, led by its head, who directly deals with these issues. And we canʼt report on everyone to society now, but what our counterintelligence is doing, especially recently, is impressive," Danilov explained.

According to him, Ukrainians may soon hear "big news" about the work of intelligence. According to him, some people who "were on the TV all the time" until February 24, completely disappeared from the information space after the start of the full-scale war.