Ukraine asked the creditors for a two-year deferral for the payment of foreign debts

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on a two-year deferral for the payment of foreign debts.

This is stated in Resolution No. 805 of July 19.

Restructuring will take place only if it is approved by creditors. If the creditors do not agree to this, then the state debt will be serviced and repaid in accordance with the terms of the bond issue.

According to the document, the final maturity date of the bonds is postponed for a period of 24 months from the corresponding final maturity date of the bonds.

During the period of deferral, interest income on bonds continues to be accrued at the rates stipulated in the conditions of issuance of the respective bonds.

In addition, additional interest income is accrued on the amount of accrued basic interest income at the rates stipulated in the conditions of issuance of the relevant bonds (additional interest income).