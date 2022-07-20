News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 38 750 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 147 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 38 750 personnel killed, as well as:

  • 1 700 tanks;
  • 3 905 combat armored vehicles;
  • 856 artillery systems;
  • 250 rocket launcher systems;
  • 113 air defense means;
  • 221 aircraft;
  • 188 helicopters;
  • 703 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 167 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 775 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
  • 70 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut.