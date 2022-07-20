The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 38 750 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 147 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 38 750 personnel killed, as well as:

1 700 tanks;

3 905 combat armored vehicles;

856 artillery systems;

250 rocket launcher systems;

113 air defense means;

221 aircraft;

188 helicopters;

703 operational-tactical level drones;

167 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

2 775 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

70 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut.