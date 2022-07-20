The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the warehouse and weapons of the occupiers in Mykolaiv oblast and struck Russians in Kherson oblast

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military depots again, hitting Russians, their equipment and weapons in the south.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

In the Mykolayiv oblast, a pair of Ukrainian winged attack aircraft hit with missiles the ammunition depot and the accumulation of Russian equipment in the Snihurivka area, and the Mi-24 launched an aerial attack on the accumulation of personnel and weapons in the Lubomyrivka area.

Trying to counter the air attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Su-35 fighter jet fired three air-to-air missiles at Ukrainian aircraft. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Armed Forces shot down the enemy plane and it did not cause any damage. The pilot ejected, and the plane crashed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson oblast.

Two Russian Ka-52 helicopters tried to attack the Ukrainian military in the Novohryhorivka area of the Mykolaiv oblast, but there were no casualties. In response, Ukrainian helicopters attacked a cluster of weapons and equipment in the area of Khreshchenivka and Olhyne in the Kherson oblast and partially destroyed a Russian mortar battery.

In the areas of Davydov Brod and Ternovy Pody, in Kherson oblast, Ukrainian attack aircraft and a bomber struck a concentration of Russian military personnel, their equipment and ammunition, as well as a battery of the “Grad” multiple-fire system.

And on the evening of June 19, attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian tank platoon in the Lozovuy area in pairs, and a bomber hit a Russian stronghold nearby.

Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian troops hit several enemy command posts, control stations and logistic support bases of the Russian Federation.

The confirmed losses of the Russians in the south over the past day are as follows: 41 military personnel, a Su-35 aircraft, an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, 3 "Grad", 3 howitzers "Msta-B", "Gvozdika", 1 communication vehicle and 2 ordinary ones.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed a field artillery depot in the Bruskinsky district of the Kherson oblast.