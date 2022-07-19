The legitimate mayor of Nova Kakhovka left the city due to pressure from the occupiers

The legitimate mayor of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Kovalenko, left the city. In a comment to Suspilne, he said that he went to Zaporizhzhia on July 19 together with his first deputy Oleh Tarabaka.

According to him, it is no longer possible to work in the city due to the constant pressure of the Russian occupiers. He will perform his duties remotely.

"From the beginning of the war, on February 24, for almost five months, we continued to fulfill our duties. Today, it is impossible to work due to constant pressure from the Russian military. Therefore, we are forced to go to the territory under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will work remotely," said Kovalenko.