The Kyiv metro partially closes the lobbies of two stations for security reasons

Starting tomorrow, July 20, the Kyiv Metro will temporarily close the lobbies of two metro stations: the exit from the Akademmistechko station in the direction of Troitsky Market and the exit from the Darnytsia station in the direction of Livoberezhna.

This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Restrictions are introduced for security reasons. During the period of martial law, the mode of operation of the stations is determined by law enforcement officers. During the air alert, in particular, at night, the same lobbies are open as during the day shift.

The resumption of operation of the lobbies at these stations will be announced separately.