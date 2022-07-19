In Ukraine, the population census will be held every 10 years — the parliament has passed a law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 5108, which will improve the conduct of the All-Ukrainian population census. For — 237 MPs.

The draft law established that the population census is conducted at least once every 10 years, but is not conducted in temporarily occupied territories. The date and term of the census are determined by the government.

The draft law also defined the peculiarities of the census of specific categories of the population:

data on small children, minors, children under care and orphans will be reported by parents, guardians, and orphanages;

about the military — command of military units;

minors between the ages of 14 and 18 can independently report data on the composition and family relationships of family members.

The draft law also expanded the methods of conducting the population census — using special programs and information from national electronic resources.