The EU believes that Russia will not resume gas supplies through the Nord Stream after the planned “repair”

The European Union expects that Russia will not resume gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline after supposed "scheduled repairs" are due to be completed. Initially, it should be completed on July 21.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for the Budget, Johannes Hahn, writes Bloomberg.

"We donʼt expect it to come back. We are operating on the assumption that it will not return to work. And in this case, it is necessary to take certain additional measures," he said.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline is due to start operating on July 21, but confidence is growing across Europe that Russia will not resume gas supplies. Because of this, the EU is already preparing a plan of measures for a possible gas crisis. It is planned to be presented on Wednesday, and it will contain recommendations for the member states of the European Union to reduce the use of gas.