Dinosaur tracks were found in a Chinese restaurant. They are 100 million years old

In a restaurant in the Chinese province of Sichuan, a visitor found the tracks of two sauropods, a type of dinosaur that lived in the early Cretaceous period.

This is reported by the CNN channel.

A team of paleontologist and associate professor of China University of Earth Sciences Lida Xin confirmed this discovery on July 17 with the help of a 3D scanner.

According to Sean, sauropods were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth. The length of the bodies of the two sauropods, whose tracks were found in the restaurant, probably reached 8 meters.

Before becoming a restaurant, the find site was a chicken farm, and dinosaur tracks were hidden under layers of dirt and sand. This protected them from erosion and weather conditions.

The restaurant opened a year ago, then the dirt was removed. The owner liked the natural look of the uneven stone, so he left it in its original form and did not level it with cement.

"These tracks were well protected. When we got there, we found that the tracks were very deep and quite obvious, but no one thought about [whose they were]," informed the paleontologist.