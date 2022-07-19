The Russian military kidnapped three more people in the occupied Kherson oblast

The Russian occupiers kidnapped three more civilians in the occupied territory of the Kherson oblast.

This was reported by the police of the Kherson oblast.

According to law enforcement officers, armed Russian soldiers came to the apartment where a 55-year-old man lived in temporarily occupied Berislav. The occupiers forcibly took the man in an unknown direction, now his whereabouts are unknown. The missing man had an active pro-Ukrainian position.

In the Novokakhovsk community, which is also temporarily under occupation, the Russian occupiers arrested and took away in an unknown direction the spouses of the parents of the fallen hero of the anti-terrorist operation. They were taken from their own house. Where they are now is unknown.

Law enforcement officers believe that the reason for the abductions is the refusal of these people to cooperate with the occupation authorities and their pro-Ukrainian position.