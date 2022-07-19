The head of the US Treasury Department called on China to use its “special ties” with Russia to persuade it to end the war

The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, called on China to use its "special ties" with Russia to persuade it to end its war in Ukraine.

The Associated Press writes about it.

She emphasized that countries like China cannot be allowed to use their position in the world economy to have "unwanted geopolitical leverage."

Yellen criticized Chinaʼs economic relationship with Moscow, urging Beijing to use its "special relationship with Russia" to persuade it to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"All responsible countries must unite against this war and work together to end it quickly. And that is why the United States and other responsible allies and partners seek to cut Russian revenues in order to wage war without destabilizing global energy markets,” she highlighted.