The USA is watching the situation with Venediktova and Bakanov. The exchange of Intelligence information will not be affected

In the USA, the situation with the suspension of the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the removal from the duties of the head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov is being carefully monitored.

This was stated by the official representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, reports "European Truth".

"Regarding the news we heard from Kyiv, we are aware of the reports and will continue to monitor the situation closely. We are in contact with our Ukrainian partners every day," said Price, adding that the US in relations with Ukraine acts according to instructions, and does not rely on specific individuals — the American side is confident that it will establish contacts with the new heads of departments.

Price added that this situation will not affect the exchange of information between the countries, in particular intelligence.