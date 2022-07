A large-scale fire that has been raging in the south-west of France since last Tuesday has burned 14,800 hectares of forest. The authorities evacuated more than 31,000 people.

This was reported by the BFMTV channel with reference to updated data from the prefecture of the Gironde department.

The fire covered 10,500 hectares in Landiras and 4,300 hectares in La Teste-de-Bouch.

One thousand seven hundred firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.