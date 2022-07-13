600 hectares of forest are burning in France. The wind makes it difficult to extinguish the fire

Large-scale forest fires are raging in the south-east of France, currently burning more than 600 hectares of vegetation. The fire is spreading in the sector of Bordezac, in the north of Garde.

As France Bleu notes, the authorities are evacuating people.

According to firefighters, the fire spread freely among dense vegetation, and the wind blowing from the south to the southeast changes the direction of new fires.

"This fire will unfortunately burn many hectares of vegetation as it is in extremely unfavorable development," explained the Garda Fire Officer on Duty.

More than 80 firefighters, 30 attack aircraft, as well as a mobilized Dash type water bomber are on site.