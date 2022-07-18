Media: “Gazprom” informed three buyers from Europe about “force majeure” regarding the supply of gas

On July 14, Russiaʼs Gazprom notified at least three buyers in Europe of a "force majeure" regarding gas supplies.
Bloomberg and Reuters write about it.
The company sent letters to customers saying that Gazprom was unable to honor long-term gas supply contracts due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Journalists note that it is about the supply of gas in June, which already turned out to be smaller than the volumes ordered by importers.
Bloomberg did not name the companies that received the letters, but Reuters said they include German gas importers Uniper and RWE.
- Since June 16, Gazprom has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. On July 17, she was handed over to Germany for return to Russia. From July 11 to 21, gas supply through this pipeline was completely stopped.
- It is possible that Russia may resort to blackmail in order to obtain the lifting of sanctions and not restore gas supplies.