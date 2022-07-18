Media: “Gazprom” informed three buyers from Europe about “force majeure” regarding the supply of gas

On July 14, Russiaʼs Gazprom notified at least three buyers in Europe of a "force majeure" regarding gas supplies.

Bloomberg and Reuters write about it.

The company sent letters to customers saying that Gazprom was unable to honor long-term gas supply contracts due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Journalists note that it is about the supply of gas in June, which already turned out to be smaller than the volumes ordered by importers.

Bloomberg did not name the companies that received the letters, but Reuters said they include German gas importers Uniper and RWE.