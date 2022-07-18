VKontakte pages disappear from Russian prisoners. The military leadership is probably behind it

VKontakte pages disappear en masse among Russian soldiers who are captured in Ukraine.

This is written by the Russian publication "Sota", which conducted an analysis.

According to journalists, it is not Ukrainians who delete pages on the Russian social network, as Ukrainian journalists such as Volodymyr Zolkin (recording interviews with prisoners) often link to the pages of prisoners. It is not the captives themselves who do this — their pages are active at the time of their detention. Also, journalists are sure that their relatives are also deleting pages, as this phenomenon is too widespread.

They assume that behind this is the Russian military leadership and the VKontakte social network, which is apparently controlled by Russian special services. As a rule, military pages disappear after the fact of capture is publicized.