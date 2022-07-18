A chatbot for applicants was launched on the website of the Ministry of Education. What is it for?

From now on, the Ministry of Education and Science website has a chatbot for applicants, where applicants can get answers to specific questions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

To use the chatbot, you need to click on the "Ask a question" button, which is located in the lower right corner of the site. Then the applicant can ask a question, and a competent consultant will provide a professional answer.

Prompt feedback can be obtained on weekdays:

from Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm;

on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The chatbot for applicants was launched in cooperation with the Government Contact Center.

We will remind you that the main session of national multi-subject testing began in Ukraine on July 18. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Statistics calls on educational institutions to accept documents from applicants through the "Diia" services.