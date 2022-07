On the morning of July 18, Russian troops shelled the city of Toretsk, Donetsk oblast. The projectile hit a two-story building in which people were staying.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

During the search and rescue operations in the destroyed building, the rescuers discovered and retrieved the bodies of five victims from under the rubble. Three people were saved, but one of them died in the hospital.

As of 08:20 on July 18, rescuers completed the search.