German Chancellor Scholz advocated the abolition of the “veto right” in the European Union

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the need for internal reforms in the European Union. He believes that the right of veto, which allows one state to block the decision of the entire EU, should be abolished.

Reuters writes about it.

He emphasized that this concerns decision-making in matters of foreign policy and security policy. Currently, the EU applies the principle of unanimity for the adoption of the most key decisions, in particular in the field of international relations, as well as the issue of sanctions

Scholz said that the war in Ukraine makes unity in Europe even more urgent and reinforces the need to end the "selfish blocking" of European decisions by individual member states.

"We simply can no longer afford a national veto, for example in foreign policy, if we want to continue to be heard in the world of competing great powers," he emphasized.