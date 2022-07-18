The head of the Luhansk oblast administration: the Russians are trying to break through from Lysychansk to Bakhmut

Russian troops are trying to advance from Lysychansk towards Bakhmut. Mobilized men from recently occupied cities of the oblast are thrown into battle.

This was announced by the head of Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, 10-15% of the population remained in the large cities of Luhansk oblast, which the Russians captured this summer.

"Unfortunately, they [men] did not perceive the information about the mobilization of men in the previously occupied part of the oblast. They did not see a threat to themselves. They were sure that "Russian peace" is a decent life, first of all. And now, not having a house that was destroyed by the enemy, they turn into scoundrels, going to kill residents of neighboring settlements. Some are voluntary. Others again do not believe in so many warnings, but see ads with incredibly high salaries and (for some reasons) are confident in the improvement of life. And after a few days, they humbly go to the trenches," added Haidai.

After Lysychansk, the Russian invaders targeted Bakhmut. But the way to this city runs through the part of Luhansk oblast that is currently defending itself.

So the troops of the Russian Federation hit with missiles and shoot from the air force. On July 17 alone, settlements on the border of Luhansk oblast and Donetsk oblast withstood five airstrikes, as well as numerous shelling from artillery and volley fire systems. 13 such attacks were recorded on July 17. The Russians tried to advance in the direction of Verkhnokamianka, but suffered losses and retreated. The Armed Forces repulsed the enemyʼs offensive also near Bilohorivka.