Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Saturday, July 17. It was in a chapel in Las Vegas.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

Lopez announced the nuptials to fans, saying, "We did it."

"Love is beautiful. Love is good. And love, it turns out, endures for a long time. Twenty years of patience," Lopez wrote in the message, signing herself "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The Clark County Clerkʼs Office in Nevada released Lopez and Affleckʼs marriage license. The marriage certificate stated that Lopez plans to take the name of Jennifer Affleck.

Lopez said they flew to Las Vegas on July 17, stood in line with four other couples and got married after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel.