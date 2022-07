As of July 17, the bodies of 1,346 local residents who died at the hands of the occupiers were found in Kyiv oblast. Another 300 people are considered missing.

This was announced by the Chief of Police of Kyiv oblast, Andrii Nebytov, on the air of the national telethon.

"As of today, there are 1,346 bodies of killed people, killed civilians — I emphasize... Most of them were killed with firearms," he said, noting that this is not the final figure.