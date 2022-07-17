The Embassy of Ukraine accused the Russian government of financing anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel

The Embassy of Ukraine is sure that anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel are financed by the Russian government.

This was announced on the embassyʼs official Twitter page.

According to Ukrainian diplomats, anti-Ukrainian demonstrations took place in Haifa, Netanya and in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel. The Ukrainian diplomatic mission also drew attention to the Russian propaganda attack on social networks.

"We are not shocked or surprised that Russian funding is aimed at misleading the public. Despite the planned demonstrations, the Israeli public, for the most part, supports Ukraine and resists Russiaʼs brutal attacks," Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk said.