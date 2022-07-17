Chief Directorate of Intelligence: Russia is intensifying the military training of children in the Oblast bordering Ukraine

Russian occupiers significantly expanded the scope of military training for children in Russia, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, 500 cadet classes and about 1,000 junior army classes were opened in the Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Oblast.

Initial military training courses were also opened in Belgorod for those who wish to serve in the Russian army but do not have the relevant experience. Graduates are encouraged to sign a contract with the armed forces of the occupiers.

The Russians moved the point of reception of deported Ukrainians from Nekhoteivka to the Oktyabrskyi village. This was done because the combat zone is getting closer and closer to the border of the Belgorod Oblast.

The logistics remain unchanged: after registration, Ukrainians are sent to the Viraj sports complex. Since the beginning of the war, 6.5 thousand people, including 1.4 thousand children, have passed through this point.