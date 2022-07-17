Reuters: Biden failed to achieve commitments on security and increased oil production at the Arab summit

US President Joe Biden, during his tour to the Middle East, was unable to achieve commitments regarding the regional security axis with the participation of Israel and the growth of oil production.

Reuters writes about it.

These issues were discussed at the summit of leaders of the Persian Gulf and Arab states in Jeddah. Biden presented to the leaders the vision of the United States and the strategy of American participation in regional security in the Middle East. However, the communique of the summit was vague. US ally Saudi Arabia did not want to take steps toward laying the foundations of a regional security alliance with Israel. The US goal is to unite the forces of Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and other allies in countering Iran.

Official Riyadh has said that it is not participating in the negotiations regarding the defense alliance of the Persian Gulf and Israel.

Journalists note that Biden downplayed the significance of the meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, which could have influenced Riyadhʼs attitude to US aspirations.

Arriving in Saudi Arabia, Biden counted on the countryʼs help given the high oil prices and the difficulties that arose after the Russian attack on Ukraine. He had hoped for a deal on oil production to help lower the gasoline prices that have fueled inflation in the United States.

"He [Biden] leaves the region empty-handed but hoping the OPEC+ group, comprising Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers, will boost production at a meeting on Aug. 3," the publication notes.