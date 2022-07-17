Morning summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk oblast. The enemy did not advance in other directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of July 16. Currently, the situation is as follows:

In Donetsk oblast, the Russians stormed unsuccessfully in the area of Ivano-Daryivka. The invaders also tried to advance in the direction of Verkhnokamyanka, but were repulsed and retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed a reconnaissance attempt by fighting near Berestove and Bilohorivka.

The enemy continues to fire on populated areas and positions of the Armed Forces in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions.