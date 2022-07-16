Zelenskyʼs advisor accused JPMorgan, HSBC and Citigroup banks of having connections with Russia. He wrote letters to them

Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs economic adviser Oleg Ustenko wrote letters to American and European banks JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Citigroup and Credit Agricole, in which he accused them of ties to Russia.

The Financial Times writes about it.

In the letters, Ustenko accused the banks of prolonging the war by providing loans to companies supplying Russian oil and selling shares in Russian-backed oil and gas groups. He also wrote that these banks will not be involved in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine if they do not stop financing Russian companies.