Morning summary of the General Staff: Russian troops have failed the offensive in four directions, battles for the Vugleghirsk TPP are underway

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army published morning summary of the situation at the front as of July 16. Currently, the situation is as follows:

In the Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in the direction of Spirne — Ivano-Daryivka.

Enemy assault attempts in the directions Dolomytne — Novoluhanske and Dolomitne — Semyhirya were choked — the UAF inflicted losses on the Russians. The same fate befell the occupiers in the direction of Rota — Vershyn. There, the enemy retreated, and after regrouping resumed the attack on the Vuglegirska TPP. The fighting continues.

Russian troops continue to shell settlements almost along the entire contact line.