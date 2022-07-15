Moldova will receive €77 million from Germany. Part of the money will go to support Ukrainian refugees

Germany will allocate €77 million in aid to Moldova.

This is reported by the German government.

Most of this money — €40 million — will go to support poor families and people affected by the energy crisis. Germany will also allocate additional funds to support Ukrainian refugees and their host families.

With a population of 2.5 million people, Moldova has accepted more than 70,000 Ukrainian refugees.

"Moldova is in a critical situation. Its vital ties with Ukraine and Russia have been destroyed. Annual inflation in Moldova, a record for the past 20 years, was about 29%. This is something that many of us cannot even imagine," said the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbock.