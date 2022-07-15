In Sumy oblast, Russian shelling killed one person. Seven more are wounded

In Sumy oblast, Russian shelling on July 15 killed one person and wounded seven, reports the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi.

After ten oʼclock in the morning there were 10 mortar attacks on the Shalygine community.

At about the same time, the Russians opened fire with mortars on the Glukhiv community. There were 9 explosions.

After 1 pm, shelling from rocket artillery began — more than 20 hits. As a result of Russian shelling, one person died, four were injured.

At noon, the Seredyno-Buda community was shelled from mortars. 4 explosions were recorded.

And around two oʼclock in the afternoon, the Bilopillya community came under Russian fire. There were 8 hits from barrel artillery.

At 4 pm, 8 more explosions from enemy mortars were heard. These shots injured three people.