Ukraine already has 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas. Before the heating season, it is necessary to collect almost 8 billion more

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, today Ukraine already has 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas. "Naftogaz" has the task of having 19 billion cubic meters in storage before the start of the heating season.

This is stated on the government website.

"Gas continues to be pumped into Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. As of today, Ukraine already has 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas. In total, almost 3 billion cubic meters of blue fuel have been injected since the beginning of the year. Opportunities have been created for the physical reversion of gas from Europe. Despite the military actions, the state company "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" almost did not reduce gas production. Naftogaz is tasked with having 19 billion cubic meters of gas in storage by the start of the heating season," Shmyhal noted.

As of mid-July, Ukraine also has 1.5 million tons of coal. The Prime Minister noted that this is two and a half times more than the specified guaranteed reserves for this time.

"We continue to increase our own production as well. We are forming agreements with partner countries so that by the beginning of the heating season, our reserves will be more than 2 million tons," said Denys Shmyhal.

In addition, the government has allocated 1.4 billion hryvnias for the purchase of backup equipment for regions in which emergency situations may arise.