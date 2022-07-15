”I will leave the list of the richest.” Gates undertook to transfer the wealth to the charitable foundation he created

The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, said that he plans to give all his wealth to a charitable foundation he founded.

The Guardian writes about it.

"To help increase possible spending, this month I will transfer $20 billion to the fund. Looking to the future, I plan to give almost all of my fortune to the foundation. In the end, I will leave the list of the richest people in the world," said Gates.

Gates added that "his responsibility is to return his resources to society in a way that will have the greatest impact on reducing suffering and improving lives." According to Bloomberg, Gatesʼ fortune is approximately $113 billion.

The founder of Microsoft urged other rich people to follow his example. He added that global crises — such as Covid, the war in Ukraine and global warming — "require us all to do more". Gates also thanked billionaire businessman Warren Buffett for his contribution to the foundation. Buffett recently donated $3.1 billion in shares of his Berkshire Hathaway company to the Gates Foundation.