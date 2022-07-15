In the mosques of Chechnya, men are being recruited to go to war in Ukraine

In Chechnya, imams are recruiting parishioners into the "Akhmat" battalions to participate in the war with Ukraine. These occur during Friday sermons.

The Insider writes about this with reference to the founder of the Chechen socio-political movement 1ADAT Ibrahim Yangulbayev.

Akhmat offers men aged 18-40 a salary of 60,000 rubles (30,000 UAH). At the same time, the imams tell the men that they will not be taken to Ukraine.

"The mufti gave such an instruction to imams in four mosques in different regions of Chechnya. Some political agenda is always announced during Friday prayers. And imams talk about it in mosques, on their pages, and on their Telegram channels. In such a deceptive way, Kadyrov recruits volunteers to participate in the war against Ukraine. And only the Kadirovniks and petty sycophants go there," Yangulbaev said.

The Insider reminds that on June 7, the authorities of Chechnya announced the sending of more than eight thousand people to Ukraine, of which 1,360 are volunteers. "In fact, there are almost no real volunteers left: security forces intimidate residents, torture them and threaten them with criminal cases," the journalists report.