The Security Service of Ukraine has published a list of 100 pseudo-Ukrainian Telegram channels, which controlled by Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine ask Ukrainian publications not to use the information of a number of Russian Telegram channels and not to support them with advertising.

The Security Service of Ukraine published a corresponding joint statement on the protection of Ukraineʼs information space from hostile Russian telegram channels.

"In case, when Ukraine is successfully resisting the Russian attack, the issue of information security is extremely urgent. After all, not having the opportunity to win on the battlefield, the enemy is trying to sow "treason" and shake Ukrainian society. In particular, a number of supposedly independent Telegram channels, whose work is actually coordinated by the Kremlin, are working for this," the statement reads.

The message emphasizes that the involvement of such channels in the Russian special services was previously established by the Security Service of Ukraine within the framework of relevant criminal proceedings.

"We urge you not to use these channels, because their work is financed and coordinated by Russia. Do not trust them, because such sites spread fakes and manipulations and are part of the information war against Ukraine," the statement reads.