The Ministry of Defense urged Ukrainians not to spread information about the prisoners, because it could hinder the exchange process

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense urged Ukrainians not to spread information about prisoners of war. This can damage the exchange process.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense wrote about this on its Facebook page.

"The dissemination of detailed information about a specific person who is in captivity can complicate the exchange process and pose a danger to the captive himself. Information about the importance of a person, his political views, place of service, previous work, relatives and friends provokes a meticulous attitude of the enemy. As a result, the requirements for the exchange of a specific person may be overestimated, and the process itself is maximally complicated," the message reads.

They also emphasized that the dissemination of information about the callsigns, military unit, location of the unit, the circumstances of capture poses a threat not only to the prisoner himself, but also to his entire unit.

"If you have lost contact with a loved one who is in military service, in a combat zone or in the occupied territories, or if you suspect that your loved one is in captivity of the enemy, contact the authorized state institutions that deal with search issues and the exchange of prisoners," urged the Main Directorate of Intelligence.