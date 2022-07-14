MIA: Since the beginning of the war, the Russians have carried out more than 17,000 strikes on civilian objects in Ukraine. And about 300 — on military ones

The First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Yenin, said that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Russians have carried out 17,314 strikes on civilian objects in Ukraine. And about 300 — on military ones.

Only on the last day, Russia attacked Donetsk oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv oblast, Sumy oblast, Kharkiv oblast, and Sloviansk. And in the morning there were Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia. And the Russian Federation hit civilians everywhere.

At the same time, during the full-scale war, there were about 300 Russian strikes on military targets.

"The blood of the civilians of Ukraine is on the hands of the Russian military. They know very well where their missiles are going. And these are definitely war crimes," Yenin emphasized.