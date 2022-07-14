69 monuments of the Soviet and Nazi regimes will be demolished in Latvia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia supported the demolition of 69 monuments, memorials and memorials that glorify the Soviet and Nazi regimes.

This is reported by Delfi.

On June 23, the law "On banning the display and dismantling of objects glorifying the Soviet and Nazi regimes on the territory of the Republic of Latvia" came into force in the country.

According to the law, the dismantling does not threaten the monuments that are placed at the burial places of the fallen soldiers.

At the end of June, the National Cultural Heritage Authority, the Latvian Union of Artists and the Latvian Occupation Museum decided that 69 objects should be demolished. These monuments are located throughout the territory of Latvia. Most of them are rarely visited by people.

In some places, local administrations have already decided what to do with the dismantled monuments. For example, they are offered to be moved to the cemetery where soldiers of the Soviet army are buried.