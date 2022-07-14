Shakhtar Football Club appointed a new head coach — Ihor Jovichevich

Shakhtar Donetsk football club announced the name of the new head coach. He became the Croatian Ihor Jovicevich.

This is reported on the clubʼs website.

"The club signed a 2-year contract with the Croatian mentor. Jovicevich is the 35th head coach in Shakhtarʼs history, they said.

Jovičević started his football career as a player in the Dynamo (Zagreb) academy and the youth team of Real Madrid. Played for "Zagreb", Japanese "Yokohama F. Marinos", Brazilian "Guarani" and other clubs.

In his coaching career, he worked with FC Karpaty Lviv, Zagreb Dynamo, and his last club was Dnipro-1.