UN: More than 9 million Ukrainians have left the country since the beginning of the war

More than 9 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was reported by the UN refugee agency.

Poland received the most people. As of July 11, 1,221,596 Ukrainian refugees were officially registered there. Next comes Germany with 900 thousand and the Czech Republic with 391 thousand.

Approximately 150,000 Ukrainians found refuge in Turkey and the same amount in Italy. 80,000 refugees each remain in Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.

A total of 9,136,006 Ukrainian refugees went abroad.