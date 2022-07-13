In South Africa, a boxing belt that belonged to Nelson Mandela was stolen from a museum

In the suburbs of Johannesburg, South Africa, the championship belt of the World Boxing Council, which belonged to the former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, was stolen from the museum.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

It was one of many artifacts in the Mandela National Museum, the main tourist attraction in the city.

This belt was given to Nelson Mandela by American boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard during one of his visits to South Africa.

As a former non-professional boxer, Mandela held the belt in high esteem. The artifact was prominently displayed in a museum in the home where the South African president once lived in the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto.

The theft was reported to the police on July 1. According to law enforcement officials, thieves broke into the museum and stole a belt. No suspects have been arrested and police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to the theft of the artifact.